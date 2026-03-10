FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Square Off Against Bulls On March 10

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. Melton's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Melton tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 119.8 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive
De'Anthony Melton

