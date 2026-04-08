De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

Fox totaled 13 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6. Fox is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

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