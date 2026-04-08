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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Fox's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Fox totaled 13 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6. Fox is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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