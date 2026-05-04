De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Fox had 21 points and nine assists in his most recent appearance, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.