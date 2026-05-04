De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Fox had 21 points and nine assists in his most recent appearance, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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