De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

Fox had 15 points and six assists in his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.4 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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