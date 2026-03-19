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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Fox had 15 points and six assists in his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.4 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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