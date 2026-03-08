De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Rockets On March 8
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 6, Fox put up 19 points and nine assists in a 116-112 win over the Clippers. Fox is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are giving up 109.3 points per game, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.