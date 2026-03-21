De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

In his last action, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Fox tallied 23 points and seven rebounds. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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