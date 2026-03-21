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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, March 21. Fox's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Fox tallied 23 points and seven rebounds. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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