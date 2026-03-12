FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10, Fox had 25 points and nine assists. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

De'Aaron Fox

