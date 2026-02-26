FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Nets On Feb. 26

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Fox recorded 20 points in a 110-107 win over the Raptors. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

De'Aaron Fox

