De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

Fox put up 15 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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