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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Kings On March 17

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Fox's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Fox posted 18 points, six assists and two blocks in a 119-115 win over the Clippers. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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