De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Kings On March 17

In his last game on March 16, Fox posted 18 points, six assists and two blocks in a 119-115 win over the Clippers. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per game.

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