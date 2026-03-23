De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Fox totaled 14 points and seven assists in his last game, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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