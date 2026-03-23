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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Fox's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Fox totaled 14 points and seven assists in his last game, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21. Fox is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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