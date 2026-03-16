De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Fox posted 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per game.

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