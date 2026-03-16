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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Fox's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Fox posted 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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