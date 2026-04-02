De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Clippers On April 2

Fox tallied 11 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1. Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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