De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Celtics On March 10

Last time out on March 8, Fox posted 20 points and 10 assists in a 145-120 win over the Rockets. Fox is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.