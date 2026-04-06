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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play 76ers On April 6

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, April 6. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Fox tallied 14 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4. Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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