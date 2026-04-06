De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play 76ers On April 6

Fox tallied 14 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4. Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

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