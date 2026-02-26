Day'Ron Sharpe And Nets Take On Spurs On Feb. 26
Day'Ron Sharpe and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sharpe's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 24, Sharpe put up seven points in a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks. Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.
