FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets • #20 C

Day'Ron Sharpe And Nets Take On Spurs On Feb. 26

Day'Ron Sharpe and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sharpe's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Sharpe put up seven points in a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks. Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Day'Ron Sharpe

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News