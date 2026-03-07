FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets • #20 C

Day'Ron Sharpe And Nets Face Pistons On March 7

Day'Ron Sharpe and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 7. Sharpe's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Sharpe recorded seven points in a 126-110 loss to the Heat. Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Day'Ron Sharpe

