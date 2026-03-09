FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets • #20 C

Day'Ron Sharpe And Nets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 9

Day'Ron Sharpe and the Brooklyn Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 9. Sharpe's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7, Sharpe had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.8 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Day'Ron Sharpe

