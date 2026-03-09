Day'Ron Sharpe And Nets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 9

In his most recent appearance, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7, Sharpe had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.8 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

