Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Wizards On March 10

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8, Mitchell totaled eight points and four assists. Mitchell leads his squad in assists with 6.8 per game, and averages 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 123.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
