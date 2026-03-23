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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Square Off Against Spurs On March 23

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 23. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-122 loss to the Rockets on March 21, Mitchell had 15 points, nine assists and two steals. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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