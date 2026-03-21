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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Face Rockets On March 21

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 21. Mitchell's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled 16 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 9.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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