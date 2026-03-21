Davion Mitchell And Heat Face Rockets On March 21

Mitchell totaled 16 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 9.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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