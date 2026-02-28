FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Rockets On Feb. 28

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Mitchell's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Mitchell totaled three points. Mitchell is tops on his squad in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Rockets are giving up 109.1 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

