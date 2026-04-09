Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Raptors On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Mitchell posted nine points and six assists in a 121-95 loss to the Raptors. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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