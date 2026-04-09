FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Raptors On April 9

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, April 9. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Mitchell posted nine points and six assists in a 121-95 loss to the Raptors. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News