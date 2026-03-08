Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Pistons On March 8

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6, Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists. Mitchell leads his team in assists with 6.8 per game, and averages 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.