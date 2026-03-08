FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Pistons On March 8

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Mitchell's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6, Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists. Mitchell leads his team in assists with 6.8 per game, and averages 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News