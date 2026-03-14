Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Magic On March 14

Mitchell put up 13 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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