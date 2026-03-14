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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Magic On March 14

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 14. Mitchell's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell put up 13 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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