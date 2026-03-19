Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Lakers On March 19

In his last action, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17, Mitchell tallied four points and five assists. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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