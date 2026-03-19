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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Lakers On March 19

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Mitchell's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17, Mitchell tallied four points and five assists. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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