Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Hornets On March 17

In his last game on March 14, Mitchell posted 14 points and four assists in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

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