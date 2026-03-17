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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Hornets On March 17

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. Mitchell's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Mitchell posted 14 points and four assists in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Mitchell paces his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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