Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Celtics On April 1

In his last action, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30, Mitchell tallied nine points and five assists. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics are giving up 106.9 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

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