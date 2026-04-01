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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Play Celtics On April 1

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, April 1. Mitchell's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30, Mitchell tallied nine points and five assists. Mitchell is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics are giving up 106.9 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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