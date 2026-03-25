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Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 25

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25. Mitchell's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Mitchell posted two points and two steals in a 136-111 loss to the Spurs. Mitchell leads his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

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