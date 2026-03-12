FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Bucks On March 12

Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 12. Mitchell's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 150-129 win over the Wizards on March 10, Mitchell tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News