Davion Mitchell And Heat Take On Bucks On March 12

In his most recent action, a 150-129 win over the Wizards on March 10, Mitchell tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mitchell paces his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.