Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Garland's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Garland had 23 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Garland is averaging 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Darius Garland

