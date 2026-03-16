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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Play Spurs On March 16

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 16. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Garland totaled 25 points and seven assists in his most recent game, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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