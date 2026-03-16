Darius Garland And Clippers Play Spurs On March 16

Garland totaled 25 points and seven assists in his most recent game, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

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