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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. Garland's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Garland put up 15 points and six assists in his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23. Garland is averaging 18.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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