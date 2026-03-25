Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25

Garland put up 15 points and six assists in his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23. Garland is averaging 18.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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