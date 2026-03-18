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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 18

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garland had 25 points, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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