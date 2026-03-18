Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 18

Garland had 25 points, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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