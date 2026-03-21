Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 21
Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 21. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 18, Garland put up 13 points and six assists in a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks are surrendering 118.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.