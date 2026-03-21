Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 21

Last time out on March 18, Garland put up 13 points and six assists in a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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