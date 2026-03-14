Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On March 14

In his last action, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Garland tallied 21 points, six assists and two steals. Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.9 points per game.

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