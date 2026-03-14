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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On March 14

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Garland's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Garland tallied 21 points, six assists and two steals. Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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