FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Garland's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Garland put up 11 points. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News