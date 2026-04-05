Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

In his last appearance, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Garland put up 11 points. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

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