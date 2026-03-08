FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Take On Grizzlies On March 7

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Garland's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Garland had 12 points and eight assists in his most recent action, a 130-107 win over the Pacers on March 4. Garland is averaging 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

