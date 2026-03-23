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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 23. Garland's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Garland totaled 41 points and 11 assists in his last action, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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