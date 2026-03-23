Darius Garland And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23

Garland totaled 41 points and 11 assists in his last action, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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