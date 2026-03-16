Danny Wolf And Nets Face Trail Blazers On March 16

Wolf tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Wolf is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.6 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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