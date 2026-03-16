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Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets • #2 PF

Danny Wolf And Nets Face Trail Blazers On March 16

Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 16. Wolf's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wolf tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Wolf is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.6 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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