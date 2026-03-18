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Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets • #2 PF

Danny Wolf And Nets Square Off Against Thunder On March 18

Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. Wolf's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Wolf recorded eight points, four assists and two blocks in a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wolf is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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