Danny Wolf And Nets Square Off Against Thunder On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Wolf recorded eight points, four assists and two blocks in a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wolf is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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