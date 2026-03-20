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Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets • #2 PF

Danny Wolf And Nets Play Knicks On March 20

Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 20. Wolf's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wolf had six points in his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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