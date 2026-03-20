Danny Wolf And Nets Play Knicks On March 20

Wolf had six points in his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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