Danny Wolf And Nets Take On Kings On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Wolf recorded eight points and six rebounds in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.0 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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