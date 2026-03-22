Danny Wolf And Nets Take On Kings On March 22
Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Wolf's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 20, Wolf recorded eight points and six rebounds in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are surrendering 121.0 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.