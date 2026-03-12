Danny Wolf And Nets Face Hawks On March 12
Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 12. Wolf's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Wolf had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 138-100 loss to the Pistons on March 10. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.2 points per contest.
