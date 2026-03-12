FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Danny Wolf And Nets Face Hawks On March 12

Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 12. Wolf's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wolf had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 138-100 loss to the Pistons on March 10. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

