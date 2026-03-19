Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

Jenkins totaled 15 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Jenkins is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

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