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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Jenkins' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jenkins totaled 15 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Jenkins is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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