Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Jenkins put up nine points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Jenkins is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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