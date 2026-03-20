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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 20. Jenkins' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jenkins put up nine points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Jenkins is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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