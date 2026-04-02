Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

In his last game, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Jenkins tallied 21 points and five assists. Jenkins is averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

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