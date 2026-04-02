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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Jenkins' points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Jenkins tallied 21 points and five assists. Jenkins is averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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