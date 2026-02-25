FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Thunder On Feb. 25

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Jenkins' points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Jenkins put up seven points in his last game, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23. Jenkins is averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniss Jenkins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News