Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Thunder On Feb. 25

Jenkins put up seven points in his last game, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23. Jenkins is averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.