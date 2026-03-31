Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 31

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, Jenkins tallied 15 points, six assists and two steals. Jenkins is averaging 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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