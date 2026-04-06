Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Magic On April 6

Jenkins tallied 16 points and 14 assists in his most recent action, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4. Jenkins is averaging 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.3 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.